Paul breaks Flying 200m world record

TT's Nicholas Paul

TT's Nicholas Paul shattered the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championship Flying 200m record in the men's sprint cycling qualifying event, a short while ago in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

Paul blazed across the line in a time of 9.100 seconds, breaking France's Francois Pervis' 2013 record of 9.347 seconds.

Paul was part of the TT team that won gold in the men's team sprint final on Wednesday alongside Keron Bramble and Njisane Phillip, clocking 41.938 seconds – the second fastest on record.

The ace TT rider will be looking to add the sprint gold to his tally when the 1/8 finals take off. He is scheduled to face compatriot Quincy Alexander.

The championship began on September 4 and ends on Sunday.