TT water polo team shine in Florida

The TT Under-16 girls team with staff before leaving Trinidad to compete at the 2019 Sunshine State Games Water Polo Championships in Florida.

VICTORIA Gillette has been in top scoring form at the 2019 Sunshine State Games Water Polo Championships currently taking place in Florida.

The tournament features teams from Florida, along with international teams such as TT, Barbados and Ecuador. TT are being represented by the national girls Under-16 team.

On Friday, TT defeated Patriots 11-6 at the Coral Springs Aquatic Centre with Gillette leading the way with four goals. Also getting on the scoresheet for TT were Nia Bascombe and Danielle Lequay, both finding the net twice. Rounding off the scoring were Morgan Donawa, Lexi Lucas and Jordan Waithe scoring one goal apiece.

Yesterday, Gillette led the way again scoring four more to help TT to a 14-11 win over YCF at the Deerfield Aquatic Centre. Jade Charles, Lequay and Bascombe scored twice and Waithe, Donawa, Giola Fusco and Catherine Alexander scored one each.

The championships end today with teams competing for medals.