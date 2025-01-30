Joseph McDonald, Kezia Crooks top National Powerlifting Champs

(FILE) Joseph Josiah McDonald - (TT Powerlifting Federation)

JOSEPH Josiah McDonald took the 2025 National Powerlifting Championships overall male champion title in the men’s open division at Presentation College in Chaguanas on June 26.

McDonald showed remarkable strength and skill on the platform and was a clear cut above the rest with his impressive total lift of 911 kg.

He also earned the title of male junior champion, while his female counterpart, Miranda Soomarie, claimed the female junior title.

Reigning female national champion, Kezia Crooks, successfully defended her title in the women’s open division, achieving a lift of 517.5 kg.

In the sub-junior division, Naeem Ali-Bidar emerged victorious. Adrian Brown kept his championship title in the masters division, while Rhonda Sanchez emerged as the new female masters champion.

TT Powerlifting Federation (TTPF) president Adrian Brown said this year’s event saw the highest number of participants since its inception, 89 contestants in total. He encouraged the public to engage in the sport and join a thriving community that promotes health, well-being, and enjoyment.

The championships was organised by the TTPF.