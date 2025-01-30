Adesh Samaroo, Maaya Real release Spanish chutney

Adesh Samaroo and Venezuelan singer Maaya Real have teamed up to produce a Spanish chutney song titled Who Could Dance Better.

The song, a joint production of Samaroo and Zhaeer Khan (aka Big Rich), was recorded at Pungalunks Factory. Since its release in December 2024, the catchy song has been gaining airplay on radio stations.

Samaroo came up with idea of doing a duet with Maaya Real as he was seeking to unify Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuelan culture through music and dance.

Speaking to Newsday, Samaroo said he and Big Rich decided to invite Maaya Real to the project as she is a representative of Latin music in Trinidad and Tobago. They observed the progress she was making through Tik Tok and thought her participation in the song would be an important element to uniting both cultures.

“The song is about accepting different cultures. We do things differently, but in the end, we are all the same,” Samaroo said.

Who Could Dance Better encourages Trinis, Venezuelan and Guyanese to put their best dance forward and live in peace, instead of arguing, fighting and "toting feelings."

“The intention is the dance is the way to resolve differences. Women are beautiful no matter what country they come from, your race or your colour,” Samaroo said.

Maaya Real said she is open to continue contributing to local music and bringing part of her Latin culture to the local sounds. She says she would like to go with the flow.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity Samaroo and Big Rich are giving me to be able to show Latin talent in TT. The intention is to make us better at what we do, learn from each other and take music further. Search for avenues where the culture is rich to include our culture from both (countries)," she said.

The song's video was uploaded to YouTube on January 20 and has had more than 68,000 views as at January 30.