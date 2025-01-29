Windies U-19 women end T20 World Cup game with heavy loss

WEST INDIES' under-19 women's team brought an end to a disappointing campaign at the International Cricket Council's Women's Under-19 Twenty/20 World Cup when they suffered a ten-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their final Super Six match at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 28.

Batting first after a rain-soaked outfield reduced the game to a 13-over affair, the West Indies batters struggled again as they made 54 for six in the allotted overs. Middle-order batter Amrita Ramtahal made 16 not out off 23 balls, with Naijanni Cumberbatch (13 off 16) and opener Asabi Callender (11 off 16) being the only other players to score in double figures.

It was West Indies' fourth score below three figures in their five matches.

Callender and Cumberbatch struck the only boundaries in the West Indies innings as the team was stifled by the guile of 16-year-old off-spinner Nishita Akter Nishi (three for 11) and leg-spinner Anisa Akter Soba (two for 13). Akter Nishi got the ball rolling for Bangladesh in the third over when she had Windies captain Samara Ramnath dismissed for a duck, while she also got wickets off consecutive balls in the fifth over to send Callender and the dangerous Jahzara Claxton (duck) back to the pavilion.

After a torrid time with the bat, the West Indies bowlers also went without joy, as Bangladesh openers Juairiya Ferdous (25 not out off 28) and Fahomida Choya (14 off 25) got their team to the 55-run target in the ninth over.

West Indies finished at the bottom of group one of the Super Six phase without any points, with Bangladesh finishing the Super Six with four points.

Both teams will play no further part in the tourney.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES U-19s – 54/6 from 13 overs (Amrita Ramtahal 16, Naijanni Cumberbatch 13; Nishita Akter Nishi 3/11, Anisa Akter Soba 2/13) vs BANGLADESH U-19S – 55/0 from 8.5 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 25 not out, Fahomida Choya 14 not out). Bangladesh won by ten wickets.