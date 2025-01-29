Presentation, Fatima win SSCL matches on rainy day

Davis Guerra of Fatima College bats against Toco Secondary School in a PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League match at the Fatima College Grounds, Mucurapo on January 28. - Faith Ayoung

RAIN frustrated the players in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premier division, as only two of the five matches scheduled for January 28 ended in a result.

Fatima College defeated Toco Secondary by 62 runs at the Fatima school ground in Mucurapo and defending champions Presentation College Chaguanas trounced ASJA Boys College San Fernando by 112 runs at the "Pres" school ground.

Rain also affected the two completed matches.

At Presentation, the home team posted 156/7 in 38 overs with national youth players Darrius Batoosingh and Luke Ali lashing 59 and 50 respectively. Isa Ramkissoon tried to contain the Presentation batsmen with 2/22 for ASJA and Rylee Gangoo bagged 2/32.

The ASJA batsmen did not turn up and were skittled out for 44 in 14.4 overs. Only Fareed Bann and Yassar Ameer (ten apiece) got into double figures for the newly-promoted ASJA.

>

Fast bowler Alexander Chase was the pick of the bowlers for the defending champs with 3/11 and spinner Aneal Rooplal took 2/13.

In Port of Spain, Fatima scored 207/5 in 41 overs batting first against Toco Secondary. Kaiden Pollard, son of former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, struck 47 not out.

Maleek Lewis also showed quality with 47 of his own and Davis Guerra hit 31.

A Edwards took 2/41 for Toco.

P Richards fought valiantly with an unbeaten 81, but Toco could only muster 145/9 when their overs ran out. Lewis showed he is not just capable with the bat, grabbing 4/29.

Guerra also had a strong all round match with figures of 3/21.

Summarised scores:

PRESENTATION CHAGUANAS 156/7 (38 overs) (Darrius Batoosingh 59, Luke Ali 50, Isa Ramkissoon 2/22, Rylee Gangoo 2/32) vs ASJA BOYS SAN FERNANDO 44 (14.4 overs) (Fareed Bann 10, Yassar Ameer 10; Alexander Chase 3/11, Aneal Rooplal 2/13). Presentation won by 112 runs.

FATIMA COLLEGE 207/5 (41 overs) (Kaiden Pollard 47 not out, Maleek Lewis 47, Davis Guerra 31; A Edwards 2/41) vs TOCO SECONDARY 145/9 (P Richards 81 not out; M Lewis 4/29, D Guerra 3/21). Fatima won by 62 runs.

>

VISHNU BOYS HINDU vs HILLVIEW - Match Abandoned

ST MARY'S COLLEGE vs NAPARIMA - Match Abandoned

ST BENEDICT'S COLLEGE vs PRESENTATION, SAN FERNANDO - Match Abandoned