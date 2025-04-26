Dougdeen wins Catch Jr Tennis triple crown

Nirav Dougdeen - File photo

Nirav Dougdeen was in a dominant mood when the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships concluded at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on April 25 as he claimed two individual titles and also teamed up with Christopher Khan to land the boys' senior doubles crown.

In the boys' under-16 age group, the second-seeded Dougdeen got the better of top seed Josiah Hills as he registered a straight sets (6-3, 6-3) win. In the boys' under-18 category, which was contested via a round-robin format, Dougdeen got a comfortable 6-0, 6-0 win over Kitwana Ramkisoon-Henry as he secured the title. Meanwhile, Jovan Garibana cemented second spot in the boys' under-18 age group when he got a 6-4, 6-0 win against Messiah Pernell.

Dougdeen wasn't done there, though, as he and Khan defeated Hills and Oliver Harragin in an exciting boys' senior doubles final. Dougdeen and Khan won the first set 6-2, before Harragin and Hills clawed back with a 6-0 win in the second set. The decisive super tiebreaker was a thrilling one, with Dougdeen and Khan clinching the title with an 11-9 victory.

Hills did get one over Khan in the boys' under-14 final, as the top seed got a 6-3, 6-4 victory in a keenly contested clash.

Similar to Dougdeen, Makeda Bain also claimed more than one title on the day. In the girls' under-16 final, the second-seed Bain got a gripping 7-6, 6-4 victory over the top seed Madison Khan. Bain and Madison joined forces in the girls' senior doubles final as they made light work of Laura-Li Millard and Shiloh Walker to get a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

In the girls' under-18 category, Walker had to settle for second place again as Madison hoisted the crown.

Also among the winners on the final day was the pair of Novak Malcolm and Gabriel Mansoor who played their way to the boys' junior doubles crown by defeating the top-seeded pair of Jacob Jacelon and Jaysean Wells.