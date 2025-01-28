Imbert: Fuel problem caused emergency landing on CAL flight

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. - File photo

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says a problem involving fuel supply to the left engine of Caribbean Airlines (CAL) ATR 72-600 aircraft was the reason why it had to make an emergency landing at Piarco International Airport on January 27.

He made this comment in response to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on January 28.

Imbert's comment was similar to the contents of a statement issued earlier in the day by CAL, which falls under his ministry's purview.

That statement said the plane landed safely at Piarco with no injuries to the passengers or crew.

Imbert said information provided to him by CAL indicated there was a problem with the measurement of fuel for the plane's left engine and there was nothing wrong with the plane itself.

He added the plane has been taken out of service.

Imbert also said the pilot and two technicians, who would have knowledge about the fuel supply to the plane's engines, are also not on active duty at this time.

He said this is common procedure in matters of this nature.