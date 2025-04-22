Trinidad and Tobago break 16-year Carifta swim record

TT swimmer Liam Carrington, front, in the pool at the Carifta Aquatics Championships, National Aquatic Centre, Couva, April 20. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Trinidad and Tobago's swim team took their medal haul to 42 at the 2025 Carifta Aquatics Champions at the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva, when they set a new Carifta record in the boys' 15-17 4x200-metre freestyle relay event.

It was the last event on a busy evening session on April 21, and the TT quartet of Isaiah Alexander, Zachary Anthony, Liam Carrington and Liam Roberts had the ecstatic crowd in a jubilant mode when they earned gold in seven minutes, 54.25 seconds (7:54.25). The quartet's effort broke a 16-year record which was held by Martinique. The previous record stood at 7:54.61.

As Anthony took up the mantle from Roberts for the fourth and final leg, TT already had a sizeable lead and anticipation grew in the stands as Anthony was swimming against the clock. When Anthony hit the wall, the crowd erupted as TT got their 18th medal on a prosperous night. Four of those 18 medals were gold, with Carrington setting a new boys' 15-17 100m freestyle record with a brilliant swim of 49.86 seconds. TT also claimed five silver medals on the night, to go along with nine bronze medals.

Aruba were a distant second behind TT in the 4x200m free as they clocked 8:05.59, with Jamaica third in 8:06.61.

TT also medalled in the girls' 13-14 4x200m free, when the quartet of Raegan Belmar, Nikki Harrypersad, Marena Martinez and Zara Persico bagged silver in 9:19.73. Overall leaders Bahamas won gold in 9:11.65, with Jamaica placing third with a time of 9:27.70.

At the end of competition on April 21, Bahamas led the standings with 55 medals (21 gold, 16 silver, 18 bronze), with TT (42 medals, 14 gold, 14 silver, 14 bronze) and Jamaica (41 medals, 12 gold, 17 silver, 12 bronze) second and third respectively. Meanwhile, Bahamas lead the points standings with 739 points, with Jamaica (566.50) holding the edge over TT (532) for second spot. Last year, TT copped 56 medals.