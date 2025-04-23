Siparia man, 19, denied bail after alleged stabbing over money

- File photo

A 19-year-old man from Siparia, accused of recently stabbing his neighbour during an argument over money, has been denied bail.

Omar Hosein appeared before a master at the South Criminal Court on April 22. Hosein, of Coora Branch Road, was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear in court on May 20.

He was charged with wounding Andy Dubar, 38, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The victim, who also resides on Coora Branch Road, was stabbed around 9.20 am on April 13 near his home.

Dubar sustained injuries to his left eye, right forearm, right foot, stomach and the back of his head.

EHS personnel transported him to the Siparia District Health Facility.

He was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

PC Chaitramsingh laid the charge.