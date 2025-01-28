CAL plane makes emergency landing at Piarco

A Caribbean Airlines plane. -

A Caribbean Airlines (CAL) plane made an emergency landing in Trinidad on the night of January 27, en route from Tobago.

There were no reports of injuries.

A statement from CAL around 11 pm said the emergency landing was declared for flight BW 1541.

“The ATR 72-600 aircraft landed safely at Piarco International Airport and all the required operational procedures are being followed regarding passengers and crew. The aircraft will be taken out of rotation to facilitate inspection,” the statement said.

CAL has not provided further information as yet.

Voices from footage circulating on social media, purporting to be from a passenger, can be heard repeatedly saying, “Brace, brace, brace.”

Investigations are ongoing.