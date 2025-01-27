Crushed Coosal's worker's autopsy set for January 28

Hardeo Manohar. -

THE autopsy on Coosal's employee Hardeo Manohar, 63, is expected to be done on January 28, a week after he was killed in a freak accident at a Manzanilla job site.

Manohar's granddaughter Alisha Sooker told Newsday the family had been frustrated over fixing the autopsy date but in a lengthy call on January 27, they were told it would be done the following day.

The family is eager to have the autopsy done so they can make funeral arrangements.

Manohar's son Stephan Mack told Newsday the clock is ticking for the family after their pundit told them the funeral should take place before January 30, for spiritual reasons.

Manohar was crushed to death when a truck, whose driver he was directing at the time, reversed over him. He died on the spot.

>

His family was shocked as they said he had over 40 years of experience in operating heavy machinery. In addition, he died the day before he was set to retire and two months before celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary.