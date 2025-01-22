Crushed Coosals worker family wants 'truth' over death

Hardeo Manohar -

The family of Coosal’s employee Hardeo Manohar, 63, wants what they call “the truth” from the company, as they can’t believe the experienced truck driver would put himself in a position to be accidentally crushed to death.

Manohar, who had worked at Coosal’s for about 18 years, was directing a fellow truck driver who was reversing onto the Manzanilla Mayaro Road shortly before midday on January 21.

The truck rolled over him, killing him immediately.

The truck driver told police he was reversing with Manohar directing him when he suddenly felt as if he had rolled over something. When he got out of the truck he found Manohar lying in the road.

Manohar was pronounced dead by a district medical officer.

>

Manohar’s widow, children and grandchildren were struggling with the news at his Las Lomas home when Newsday visited on January 22.

His son, Stephan Mack, 45, said he did not believe what happened could have been an accident, but there was more to the story, and he wanted the truth.

“For the past 20-something years I’m in construction. I’m a heavy-equipment operator.

“You telling me a man who operating a truck for over 40-something years don’t know how to direct a truck?”

Similarly, Arjoon Manohar said in all that time his brother “never make no accident...

“What them (the company) saying, it not summing up at all,” another of Manohar’s brothers, Phagoonramm, added.

The shock of Manohar’s death was made worse by its timing, as January 21 was supposed to be his second-to-last day on the job.

Stephan said his father had decided not to renew his contract, which expired on January 22, so that he could spend more time with his grandchildren and take care of his wife, Shammeena Mack, 68.

>

“It’s hard to lose somebody like that,” she said.

Even worse, Shammeena’s birthday was on January 17 and the couple was in the middle of planning a major celebration to mark their 50th wedding anniversary on May 17.

His granddaughter, Alisha Sooker celebrates her birthday on January 23.

Sooker said Manohar had already booked tickets to take his entire family to Tobago over the Carnival weekend to celebrate Shammeena’s and her birthdays.

Fortunately, they did not wait for the trip to celebrate the matriarch’s birthday, as they held a small gathering for her on January 17. It was the last time the entire family was together.

Sooker visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, where she was told the autopsy was likely to be done on January 24.

The family said they had not had any communication with Coosal’s since it initially told them about the accident.

Newsday was unable to get a comment from the company up to the evening of January 22. Calls and WhatsApp messages to executive chairman Sieunarine Coosal went unanswered. Newsday also left a message and contact information with the receptionist.

Police are continuing investigations.

>