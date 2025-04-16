PNM launches 2025 manifesto, promises more prosperous Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Stuart Young speaks during the launch of the 2025 PNM manifesto at Balisier House, Port of Spain on April 16. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE PNM has promised to transform governance for a stronger, safer and more prosperous Trinidad and Tobago in its manifesto, launched at Balisier House on April 16.

The 182-page manifesto was separated according to six major priorities which included more efficiency and trust in government service, better security, building a nation of leaders and innovators, developing sustainable energy and climate resilience, building a more inclusive economy and improving wellness and healthcare.

Prime Minister Stuart Young at the launch described the manifesto as “bold and innovative, but responsible.”

He said the PNM-led government had gained significant experience balancing priorities and manoeuvring through global shocks because of its experience through covid19. He suggested that the manifesto took into account the current geopolitical challenges to make a plan that would develop the nation, but not harm the economy.

“One thing we made certain of is that nothing we do disturbs our economy or the jobs of our citizens,” Young said.

Responding to questions from Newsday about measures listed in previous manifestos since 2015, Young said promises made in 2015 were kept by the PNM.

“The vast majority were either implemented or were in the process of being implemented,” he said.

He touched on youth camps saying that when the PNM had come into power in 2015, it had to reintroduce it because the previous administration had shut the programme down.

“(La Horquetta/Talparo candidate) Foster Cummings, with the support of the cabinet and his ministry are in the process of reopening those youth camps.

“The same thing with the Milat programme, we are turning out more and more students out of the Milat programme.”

The manifesto was released 11 days before the general election on April 28.