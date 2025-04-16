Penal man beats cop, spits on another, eats broken police car glass

- File photo

AN early-morning police attempt to enforce a protection order against a Penal man took a wild turn sending both the suspect and an officer to receive medical treatment.

Police said four officers responded to a report of a breach of protection order and threats to kill at Beemul Branch Trace, San Francique Road, Penal, around 2 am on April 16, where they met a 36-year-old man brandishing a cutlass, acting violently, threatening to kill his neighbours and burn down their house.

The neighbours, who are also the suspect's relatives, also have an ongoing court matter against the man for arson. The neighbours told police the man threw gasoline on their house and attempted to light it.

Police said the officers attempted to arrest the suspect, but he became extremely aggressive, and a struggle ensued. During the scuffle, the suspect allegedly struck one of the officers several times while spitting repeatedly on another officer.

He was eventually subdued, arrested, handcuffed and placed in the back seat of the police pickup, where he slammed his head against the rear glass, causing it to shatter. He then began biting off pieces of glass and chewing on them.

Both the suspect and the officer who was struck were taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where they were treated and discharged.

Police are continuing investigations into the incident.