Windies make inroads as Pakistan chase 254 for victory in 2nd Test

West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches during day two of the second Test match, in Multan, Pakistan, January 26. - AP

FOURTEEN wickets fell on day two of the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium between the West Indies and Pakistan on January 26, with the regional team setting the Pakistanis a victory target of 254 after being bowled out for 244 in their second innings.

By the end of the day's play, the West Indies were sensing their first Test win on Pakistan soil in over 30 years, after reducing the hosts to 76 for four – still needing 178 runs to sweep the series 2-0.

Taking a nine-run lead into the second innings, which started at the beginning of day two, the Windies batting effort on the turning track was led by a gutsy innings by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who made 52 off 74 balls.

Wicket-keeper/batsman Tevin Imlach (35 off 57) and debutant Amir Jangoo (30 off 52) also played solid hands, while the lower order once again showed resistance as the Windies pushed their lead past the 250-run mark before Jomel Warrican (18) was dismissed by off-spinner Sajid Khan (four for 76) to bring an end to the innings.

Khan and left-arm spinner Noman Ali were the biggest threat to the Windies batsmen, with the latter grabbing figures of four for 80 to seal a ten-wicket haul in the match after ripping through the visitors with six for 41 in the first innings.

In their second turn at the crease, the hosts got off to a terrible start as they slipped to five for two in only the third over, after captain Shan Masood (two) and Mohammad Huraira (two) were trapped lbw by Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie respectively.

Warrican got in on the act at the end of the 14th over, as the left-arm spinner had Kamran Ghulam (19) caught by Jangoo as Pakistan slid to 48 for three.

Just before the close of play, West Indies got another key scalp when Sinclair (two for 41) removed star batsman Babar Azam (31) to leave the hosts on 71 for four.

The Pakistanis added five more runs before stumps, with Saud Shakeel (13 not out) and night-watchman Kashif Ali taking them to the end of play without further loss.

The third day's play is expected to commence at 12.30 am (TT time) on January 27.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES – 163 (Gudakesh Motie 55, Jomel Warrican 36, Kemar Roach 25; Noman Ali 6/41, Sajid Khan 2/64) & 244 (Kraigg Brathwaite 52, Tevin Imlach 35, Amir Jangoo 30; S Khan 4/76, N Ali 4/80) vs

PAKISTAN – 154 (Mohammad Rizwan 49, Saud Shakeel 32; J Warrican 4/43, G Motie 3/49) & 76/4 (Babar Azam 31, Kamran Ghulam 19; Kevin Sinclair 2/41).