The Goddess Nike gets it done in Santa Rosa feature race

Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - File photo

JASON CLIFTON

The Goddess Nike could not be stopped on the first day of the 2025 racing season at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on January 25.

The six-race card was dubbed a turf extravaganza as all races were run off on a good turf course. The feature attraction was the modified benchmark handicap for three-year-old-and-over horses, that went over the distance of 1,600m.

A field of seven was originally declared to face starter Wayne Campbell, but at the vet inspection top weight General Jn and Striking Chrome were declared unfit to take entry.

As the field now boiled down to five runners, all weights went up to 4.5 kilos with filly Princess Aruna now being alloted top weight in the contest. When the field of runners was sent, it was a level break for all.

>

As the runners travelled up the back stretch, the US-bred runners of The Goddess Nike and Sneaky Cheeky raced as team and Arsalan back in third.

With the heat now being turned on up front, Arsalan was quickly losing pace.

With 400m left in the contest The Goddess Nike had a slight advantage over her counterpart.

When the quintet set sail for the judges, The Goddess Nike had opened up a gap on her rivals.

With just over 200m in the contest, Princess Aruna cut into her stablemate's gap with champion rider Dillon Khelawan, but former champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh asked the filly for a little more effort and she willingly obligied opening up by a further seven lengths to take the victory.

Champion trainer of the 2024 season John O'Brien saddled three winners, whilst trainer Johnathan Lyder had two winners and trainer Lester Alexis with one.

In the jockeys column Brian Boodramsingh had a double as well as Andrew Poon.

The second day of the 2025 racing season is February 22.

ARC results

>

Race 1: Native Bred 4 y.o. and over maidens. 1500m (Turf). $16,837.

1.(1) Hot Rod Kashton*54*Richard M.Balgobin

2. (4) Bold And Brave*57.5*N.Abrego

3. (2) Capital Tee*54*S.Sookhan

Win: $1.10.

Owner: Terry Inniss

Trainer: Lester Alexis.

Breeder: Terry Inniss

Time: 1:39.12.

>

Distances: 12 1/2; 11 1/4.

Non-runner: Dreamcatcher.

Race 2: Modified Benchmark Handicap 3 y.o. And Over Horses Rated 60-45. 1100m (Turf). $21,429.

1.(4) El Chico Malo*55*A.Poon

2. (3) Princess Royal*57*D.Khelawan

3. (1) Mia's Cat*56.5*R.Balgobin

4. (2) Uncle Rog*54*B.Boodramsingh

Win: $4.35

Exacta: $18.65

>

D/d: $80.60

Trifecta: $20.45

Owner: Alan J Cabral

Trainer: Johnathan Lyder

Time: 1:06.43.

Distances: 2 1/4; 1 3/4; 4.

All Ran.

Race 3: Modified Benchmark Handicap 3 y.o. And Over Horses Rated 35-0. 1100m(Turf) . $17,337.

1.(1 ) Creme De La Creme*58.5*D.Khelawan

>

2. (3) Ukraine*56.5*T.Phillips

3. (2) D'hummingbird*57*N.Abrego

4. (4) Red Alert*53*Richard M.Balgobin

5.(8) Soca Synergy*53.5*R.Balgobin

Win: $1.95 & Place: $1.15

Place: $2.45

Place: $3.60

Exacta: $13.45

D/d: $29.50

Trifecta: $60.20

Superfecta: $418.05

Hi5: $10,811.40

Pick3: $62.80

Owner: Pius

Trainer: John O'brien

Breeder: Hugh Lee King

Time: 1:07.60.

Distances: 5; 1; 1/2; 1; Nk.

All Ran.

Race 4: Native Bred 3 Y.o. Maidens. 1100m (Turf). $16,837.

1.(5) Showtime*56*A.Poon

2.(4) Mulan*54*B.Boodramsingh

3.(6) Bourbon Blitz*57*D.Khelawan

4.(1) Sydney*52.5*Richard M.Balgobin

Win: $3.15 & Place: $1.65

Place: $1.50

Exacta: $10.20

D/d: $ 12.75

Trifecta: $25.80

Superfecta: $105.30

Pick4: $593.10

Pick3: (C/o:$247.50)

Owner: Alan J Cabral

Trainer: Johnathan Lyder

Time: 1:07.3

Distances: 1; Nk; Nk; 3

All Ran

Race 5: Modified Benchmark Handicap 3 Y.o. & Over Horses Rated 70 & Over. 1600m(Turf). $21,429..

1.(7) The Goddess Nike*52.5*B.Boodramsingh

2.(2) Princess Aruna*57*D.Khelawan

3.(1) Midnight Lover*52*Richard M Balgobin

4.(3) Sneaky Cheeky*56*T.Phillips

Win: $2.50

Exacta: $3.45

D/d: $6.55

Trifecta: $15.10

Pick3: $15.20

Owner: Chevan Maharaj

Trainer: John O'Brien

Time: 1:41.00

Distances: 7 1/2; 2 1/2; 3/4; 5 1/2.

Non-runners: Striking Chrome & General Jn.

Race 6: Modified Benchmark Handicap 3 Y.o. And Over Horses Rated 45-30. 1500m(Turf). $17,337.

1. (2) Headliner*52.5*B.Boodramsingh

2.(8) Schwarzenegger*55.5*J.Boodramsingh

3.(5) Little Lady*55*Richard M.Balgobin

4.(6) Prince Connor*55.5*T.Phillips

5. (4) Secret Pages*57*D.Khelawan

Win: $1.35 & Place: $1.05

Place: $1.05

Place: $1.00

Exacta: $15.55

D/d: $1.70

Trifecta: $39.45

Superfecta: $231.40

Hi5: $261.30

Pick3:$11.20

Owner: Diane E Scott

Trainer: John O'brien

Breeder: Diane Scott

Time: 1:36.85

Distances: 4; 1/2; 7 1/4; 4; 5 1/2.

Non-runners: Magnifico.