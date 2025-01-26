St Joseph's Convent, Fatima make waves in schools water polo

A Holy Name Convent player shoots against Bishop Anstey High School during the Republic Bank National Secondary Schools Water Polo at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, January 25. - Photo by Grevic Alvardo

St Joseph's Convent PoS (SJCPOS) and Fatima College were among the big winners when action in the Republic Bank Aquatic Sports Association of TT National Secondary Schools Water Polo League continued at the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva on January 25.

SJCPoS recorded victories in the under-14 and under-16 categories, with Fatima notching wins in the under-14 and open categories.

In their under-16 encounter, SJCPoS stamped their authority over Holy Name Convent 26-12, with Alexis Avey scoring nine goals and Shauna Murphy adding five.

In the under-14 category, SJCPoS made light work of Bishop Anstey High School, with Romaya Pierre netting five times and Drew Thomas scoring three.

Fatima had a dominant showing of their own in the under-14 category, as they hammered St Mary's College 18-2, with both Christian Grant and Giovanni Felician-Moses netting six times.

In the open division, Fatima were in a rampant scoring mood again as they brushed aside Queen's Royal College by a 19-4 margin. Kyle Chin Lee scored six goals, with Jeremiah Henriques-Brown scoring five.

QRC did have a strong showing in their under-16 game, though, as they trounced St Mary's by a 19-3 margin. Luke Gibson had a nine-goal performance, with Aaron Villafana scoring four.

Meanwhile, in the girls' open division, Holy Name blew Bishop Anstey out of the water when they registered a a whopping 22-6 win. Diana Alvarez-Peralta led Holy Name with four goals, with Mia Thomas and Melanie Valdez-Brown scoring three goals apiece.