"Celebrating NP’s safety over 50 years"

THE EDITOR: For over five decades, the National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) has exemplified excellence in safety and operational standards, serving as a beacon of hope for state-owned enterprises worldwide.

Amid the volatile nature of the oil and gas sector, NP’s remarkable safety record speaks to its commitment to protecting lives, safeguarding infrastructure, and maintaining the public trust.

In sharp contrast, the tragic explosion of a fuel tanker in Nigeria that claimed 98 lives highlights the devastating consequences of inadequate safety practices and a strained socio-economic environment.

This horrific incident occurred when citizens, driven by desperation, rushed to collect leaking fuel from a crashed tanker, disregarding the life-threatening risks.

While our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims and their families as they endure this unimaginable loss, such events sadly occur too frequently in other nations and underscore the critical importance of stringent safety protocols and asset integrity.

NP’s achievements in maintaining safety are no small feats. Operating in an industry fraught with inherent risks, the company appears to have implemented rigorous standards to ensure the safe transportation and distribution of fuel across TT.

Unlike counterparts in other regions, NP's apparent proactive measures and adherence to global best practices have prevented catastrophic incidents, preserving the well-being of citizens and the environment. This success has to be a testament to the dedication of its management and staff, who seem to prioritise safety at every level of operation.

The Nigerian experience also reflects a growing socio-economic crisis, with a staggering 400 per cent increase in the cost of living over the past 18 months due to bold economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies.

These policies, while necessary for long-term stability, have inadvertently forced citizens into desperate actions, such as scavenging fuel from damaged tankers, despite the known dangers.

TT can draw critical lessons from this. The stability provided by NP’s operations is not just a matter of infrastructure and protocol, but also of maintaining public confidence and economic security.

The state must continue to support NP and other critical infrastructure entities with cohesive policies designed to strengthen the economy without forcing citizens into desperate survival strategies.

NP's exemplary safety record is not just an achievement for the company, but a cornerstone of the nation’s resilience. It highlights the importance of investing in and maintaining state-owned resources with integrity and foresight.

As TT navigates its own economic challenges, the commitment of NP to safety and service remains a pillar of national pride and a model for others to emulate.

JASON BROOKS

