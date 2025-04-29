Sweet cocoa experience in Grand Riviere

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: There are a lot of sights and great experiences that Trinidad has to offer, which may sound unbelievable, but is true.

I was invited to the Toco Foodie Lovers Tour which commenced at Grand Bazaar. Boarding time was 7.30 am by maxi heading east on the Priority Bus Route, landing at Grand Riviere on the cocoa estate.

The journey was fantastic with food stops and bathroom breaks strategically posted along the entire journey, and keeping us informed of all the activities that would be encountered along the way.

The delicacies offered were a total reflection of our multicultural society; they were all there just waiting to be consumed, filled with love. The passengers were cracking jokes, giving picong, and laughing at each other in a very sober atmosphere.

Trinidad, with all its perils and shortcomings, is still a beautiful place, regardless of the critics with the general election fever then in the air. Both yellow and red were ranting and raving on Easter Monday.

Our destination was Grand Riviere, as I stated before, where we were served with various flavours of dark chocolate, cocoa chow, and hot cocoa tea. An elder in the village, a Mr Bereton, lectured us about the rudiments of cocoa processing. Trinidad, as is well-known, is renowned for its high-quality cocoa, and is considered one of the best in the world.

I was very fortunate to be part of such a journey. I thank the organisers for a wonderful experience, one that will always remain in my memory bank.

Trinidad is a sweet place. I feel it's the cocoa tea. Thanks to Kes for that beautiful rendition.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity