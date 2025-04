Be safe at work

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: TT, it is imperative we work safely and productively. Here are some suggestions:

* Pay attention to emergency signage.

* Take a break from your computer every so often.

* Keep your workplace clear.

* Close desk drawers.

* Keep emergency exits clear.

You are responsible for your safety and the safety of others.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town