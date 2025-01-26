Big wins for Army, Jabloteh in TTPFL; Molino stays red-hot

Club Sando coach Angus Eve reacts to a call. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) leaders Defence Force (24 points) and San Juan Jabloteh (14 points) both recorded huge wins in league action at the Arima Velodrome on January 25, defeating Club Sando and the cellar-placed Eagles FC respectively.

In the second game of a double-header, Defence Force were made to work for their eighth straight win of the campaign as they came from behind to beat the Angus Eve-coached Club Sando by a 5-1 margin.

Meanwhile, in the first game, Jabloteh rattled off their third straight win as they hammered Eagles 5-0 to hand the opposition their seventh loss in eight league outings. In the process, Jabloteh climbed to fourth spot on the 12-team table after recording a third straight win.

Jabloteh had a nail-biting 4-3 win over Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in their previous fixture on January 18, but they had smoother sailing in their clash with Eagles and soared to a 2-0 halftime lead after goals from Dwight Jordan and Jadel Carter.

Jabloteh opened up a 3-0 lead in the 67th minute after an own goal from Kirtson Baird, with forwards Elijah Seechan and Derrel "Zum Zum" Garcia putting the icing on the cake in the latter stages of the match.

In the 83rd minute, Seechan drilled in a right-footed shot from a tight angle to grab his fifth goal of the campaign. The 17-year-old Garcia swept home a one-time finish in stoppage-time after good individual play down the right flank from winger Trevis Byron, to notch his fourth of the season.

Riding an impressive seven-game winning streak before their meeting with the seventh-placed Club Sando (nine points), the Densill Theobald-coached Defence Force team looked to be in a spot of bother in the third minute when striker Shackiel Henry calmly slotted past goalie Christopher Biggette after receiving a free kick from Keron Cummings.

Sando started the game brightly, and their physicality and intensity initially proved to be a nuisance for the league leaders.

It took them some time to find their footing, but the Army/Coast Guard combination fired their first warning shot in the 21st minute when playmaker Kevin Molino sent a left-footed shot wide of the mark after link-up play with striker Brent Sam.

In the 33rd minute, Molino scored his ninth goal of the season when he prodded into an empty net after flanker Kaihim Thomas unselfishly headed a cross back across the face of goal.

Just two minutes later, Thomas got on the scoresheet to give Defence Force a 2-1 lead when he banged a volley past goalie Teshorne Ragoo after the Sando defence failed to deal with a Curtis Gonzales free kick.

And before Sando could catch a breather, Defence Force jumped out to a 3-1 halftime lead when Shaquille Bertrand tapped in at the far post in first-half stoppage-time after meeting a Sam cross.

In the 77th minute, Molino stretched the lead to 4-1 when he slotted into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to take his tally to a league-leading ten goals.

There was still time for Defence Force to add another goal, with centre back Justin Garcia heading home from a corner in the 88th minute.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*8*8*0*0*36*10*26*24

Central FC*8*6*0*2*20*9*11*18

AC PoS*7*5*0*2*16*10*6*15

Jabloteh*8*4*2*2*22*15*7*14

Caledonia*7*4*1*2*11*13*-2*13

Police FC*7*3*1*3*20*12*8*10

Club Sando*8*2*3*3*15*13*2*9

1976 FC Phoenix*8*2*1*5*11*20*-9*7

Prisons FC*7*1*3*3*9*14*-5*6

La Horquetta Rangers*8*1*3*4*11*17*-6*6

Point Fortin Civic*8*2*0*6*8*17*-9*6

Eagles FC*8*1*0*7*7*36*-29*3