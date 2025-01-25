Two arrested for drugs, gun recovered in south operations

The revolver police siezed at Macoon Street, San Fernando on January 24. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Two men were arrested and a revolver seized in separate incidents in the Southern Division during state of emergency exercises on January 24.

A police release said PC Jugmohan was on duty at Fonrose Street, San Fernando around 3.35 pm when he saw a man sitting at the side of the road who begun acting suspiciously as the police vehicle approached. The man was searched and a plastic bag with 94 grammes of cannabis was found. He was arrested and taken to the Marabella Police Station.

In another incident, PC Weekes was on duty at Mucurapo Street, San Fernando around 7.45 pm when he searched a man and found a plastic bag with 76 grammes of cannabis. He too was arrested and taken to the Marabella Police Station.

In a separate incident, police found a black revolver in a bushy area on Macoon Street, San Fernando. No one was arrested for that offence.

The operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk, Supt Singh, ASP Phillip, Inspector Wilkinson, Sgts Steele and Mason, and supervised by W/Cpl Plenty, alongside officers from the Southern Divisional Task Force.

