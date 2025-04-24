New City Mall gets $900k security upgrade

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Port of Spain Shopping Complex, more commonly known as New City Mall, has received an almost $1 million security system upgrade that utilises an extensive camera network and artificial intelligence (AI).

Housing Minister Adrian Leonce was at the complex on April 23 as the new system was unveiled.

Installed by Horsham Solutions Consultancy Ltd (HSCL), the 44-camera state-of-­the-art system cost $920,000.

HSCL’s CEO Richard Horsham, a former member of the military, explained the system was custom made for the shopping complex.

HSCL examined possible security shortcomings at the complex, looked at what was required, customised the setup to serve those purposes and installed it in just ten days.

“Every square inch of the property is covered by cameras that feed back to a control room, manned by security technicians, and the CEO also has access to the camera feeds,” said Horsham.

The system boasts of features including the ability to track a customer throughout the entire compound using AI based on features such as height, build, clothing colour, and facial recognition.

It can also assist the police in finding people of interest.

If a picture of a person is uploaded, the system can automatically scrub through hours of footage, using facial recognition, to determine if they were in the mall and where they went while there.

If the person enters the mall after the picture is uploaded, the system will immediately notify security who can then take the relevant action.

Security officials at the mall said this can help to reduce instances of shoplifting as suspects can be held if they ever return to the complex.

The system also comes equipped with a building alert which emits a loud continuous siren from speakers located at strategic points in the building.

Leonce said the system was paid for by the government and described it as an investment.

He explained with construction underway on the expansion of the complex, the system was scalable and can be implemented when the next-door compound is completed.

“This is what the government is investing in the people of Port of Spain, especially persons who typically wouldn't be able to go and rent in a mall and pay $20,000.

“What we want to do is bring a different type of experience when you come into our spaces. Not just different opportunities of clothing and food, et cetera, but also a sense of relaxation and calm and safety.”

With rent prices in the mall ranging from $500 to $3,000, Leonce said the rental fees were mainly for upkeep and added the value of the new system cannot be looked at only in dollars and cents.

“I saw someone talking about return on investment. People have to understand that money is not the return on investment. The return on investment is the social correction, the social intervention that we make for citizens. We spend for that so that they can realise their full potential in business.”

Tenants say they are happy with the new security system.

Ora Gordon who has been a tenant for just over a year said she hopes this is a growth point for the complex.

“I’m hoping that everything falls into place. It’s nice to have more security with the cameras, so in case of anything you can see what is happening in the mall and you can feel more secure.

“I feel more confident in what is happening and I hope it doesn’t stop here and continues as time goes by.”

Gordon, the owner of Slimtastic by Ora G, says although business has been slow, she believes a safer shopping environment can help to build her customer base.

“If people come in and there are cameras, they should feel more comfortable to come and do their shopping freely.”

Philly Allen, owner of Simply Chic, shared similar sentiments.

“I think it will allow people to shop more comfortable and feel more safe in the environment so I think it does give us more possibility of more foot traffic coming in.”

Allen has been a tenant for about six years and said she sees the benefit of the new security system, not only for the owners.

“Having the upgraded security system will make a lot of things the least of my worries.

“We had some past instances with the crime situation, so I think it will help with the safety of the mall, tenants and customers.”