La Horquetta's little litter wardens

Khaleesi Rambaran, left and Destiny Serette, remove trash at the La Horquetta South Government Primary School. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Two first-year pupils of La Horquetta South Government Primary School have earned the respect of staff and pupils for their role in keeping the school clean.

Khaleesi Rambarran and Destiny Serrette, both aged five, remove trash during their lunch and snack breaks.

Their actions have spurred other pupils to keep a clean scene.

Destiny said, "I love to clean up the school. I also want to see flowers in the school too."

Khaleesi said, "I like flowers too."

Teacher Rhonda Jones said, "I saw these wonderful young women cleaning during the break. When I asked why they were doing that they said, the school was dirty. I was so amazed. Many students are doing it now."

In March 2024, the school got a facelift with new plants, a mural on the wall, and games on the quadrangle.

The upgrade was done by the Public Defenders Department – a department of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority.