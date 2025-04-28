High turnout of seniors at Chaguanas polling stations

Lou Ann Morienzie and her daughter, Elizabeth Thomas-Morienzie, at Chaguanas North Secondary School, Helen Street, Lange Park, early on April 28 to cast their vote. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

ELECTION day in Chaguanas proceeded normally, without incident, but with a large presence of senior citizens.

From the early hours, large numbers of older men and women were seen attending the various polling stations.

In Chaguanas East senior citizens turned out en masse early in the morning at the Chaguanas South and Chaguanas North secondary schools at Helen Street, Lange Park.

Lou Ann Morienzie, who has been voting at the northern school for a number of years, was accompanied by her daughter, Elizabeth Thomas-Morienzie.

Both were smiling after casting their vote.

“It was really fast. I couldn't miss this election for the future of our country,” said Lou Ann.

Elizabeth highlighted her mother's enthusiasm for going to the polling station early.

“She has always participated, and today would be no exception, so she told me yesterday to bring her to school early,” she said.

At that polling station, there were few young voters to be seen this morning.

Carl Joseph told Newsday he had long wanted to vote in a national election.

“I was finally able to fulfill one of my dreams. I can now say I responsibly helped my country.”

At the school next door, Chaguanas South Secondary, there was also a large turnout of senior citizens.

Romati Singh and her sister-in-law, Basdai Singh, said they saw fewer people in line on April 28 than in previous elections.

“The process was really quick and easy. The polling station staff was very friendly and explained every step well,” Romati said.

In Chaguanas East, the electoral contest was between Vandana Mohit (UNC), Richie Sookhai (PNM), Afifah Malissa Mohammed (PF), Norman Ryan Dindal (NTA), and Ernesto Singh.

At the polling stations in Chaguanas' North/Couva, voter turnout appeared low during the late morning.

At both the Chaguanas Community Centre on Marc Street and the Montrose Aps Vedic Primary School, both located near the centre of Chaguanas, there were few people in line.

Bystanders said large numbers of voters turned up early in the morning and at midday.

Businessess near the polling stations, however, operated normally.

A worker at a nearby shop, Anisha Maharaj said, "I haven't voted yet. I'll see if I do after midday. I have to work first." She was slated to vote at the community centre.

Jearlean John (UNC), Brent Maraj (PNM), and Mickela Panday (PF) competed in that constituency.