National Powerlifting Champs set for Chaguanas this weekend

In this file photo from February 2024, Yavniel Yatali lifts during his winning performance in the men's category at the 2024 National Powerlifting Championships in Trincity. Photo courtesy TTPF -

Over 90 athletes will show off their muscle and strength when the 2025 National Powerlifting Championships are hosted at the Presentation College Chaguanas compound from January 25-26. The action is scheduled to begin at 8 am on both days.

A release from the TT Powerlifting Federation (TTPF) said, "the championships are expected to showcase the strength and determination of powerlifters from across the nation."

At last year's National Championships, Yavniel Yatali and Kezia Crooks won the respective open men's and women's titles. Yatali copped the men's title with a total lift of 845 kgs/1,832.89 lbs, with Crooks racking up a total lift of 475 kgs/1,047 lbs to power her way to the women's crown.

This year's competition will see over 55 male participants testing their mettle, along with more than 23 female competitors.

The TTPF said the diverse group of participants "highlights the growing interest in powerlifting among both genders and underscores the TTPF's commitment to promoting inclusivity within the sport."

Joseph Josiah McDonald claimed the men's junior title last year, with Genesis Prescod seizing last year's top prize in the women's junior division. Aidan Maharaj, Arlene Spooner-Taitt and TTPF president Adrian Brown were also among last year's top performers.