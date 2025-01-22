Teenagers Racha, Rambaran picked on Red Force squad

Andrew Rambaran pulls for four runs in the Namalco/TT Cricket Board North/South Classic at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on January 9. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force have named four newcomers in their squad for the opening round of the West Indies Four-Day Championships against Combined Campuses and Colleges. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from January 29 at 1 pm.

Teenagers Aaidan Racha and Andrew Rambaran have been chosen, along with Tobagonian Joshua James and Antonio Gomez. Racha is a fast bowler, James is an allrounder known for his attacking nature with the bat, Rambaran is an aggressive left-handed batsman and Gomez is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman.

James has played for Red Force before but in the 50-over format. They all played for TT at the junior level and will aim for success now in the senior ranks. Red Force have a few players unavailable because of West Indies duty giving the youngsters an opportunity. Wicket-keeper batsmen Joshua Da Silva and Amir Jangoo, along with fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip are in Pakistan with the West Indies team for a two-match Test series.

Red Force will be captained by Bryan Charles and Khary Pierre will serve as vice-captain. Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Tion Webster and Jyd Goolie will bring experience to the team.

Red Force squad: Bryan Charles (captain), Khary Pierre (vice-captain), Antonio Gomez, Tion Webster, Jason Mohammed, Joshua James, Cephas Cooper, Andrew Rambaran, Vikash Mohan, Justin Manick, Yannic Cariah, Aaidan Racha, Jyd Goolie.

Officials: David Furlonge (coach), Rayad Emrit (coach), Sebastian Edwards (manager), Jelani Baptiste (physio), Lendl Simmons (mentor).