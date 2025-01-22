'Pres' Chaguanas, 'Naps' earn crucial round one schools cricket wins

Presentation College San Fernando players and officials ahead of their SSFL premiership division season opening match against Naparima College, on January 21, 2025 at Union Hall, San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

DEFENDING Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership 50-over champions Presentation College Chaguanas kicked off the 2025 season with a comfortable 77-run home victory over Hillview College on January 21.

Despite Hillview’s right-arm off-spinner Brian Harricharan bagging a stellar 5/30 to restrict “Pres” to 156/8, batting first in a 40-over rain-affected contest, the 2024 winners did well to defend their total as they dismissed the visitors for just 79 runs from 32 overs to record a winning start.

After a two-hour delay owing to rain, Pres were led by a patient but effective knock of 32 from top scorer Jaden Joseph and 20 from Fareez Ali. Captain Luke Ali scored 19, wicketkeeper Chrsitiano Ramnanan 16 and Thomas Walsh 15 not out.

Pres looked good in the early stages of their knock but crashed from a fair 75/2 to an embattled 129/8 courtesy Harricharan’s menacing spell.

Hillview’s Tyler Ramroop (1/17), captain Renaldo Fournillier (/25) and Qadeer Juman (1/26) were also among the wickets.

>

Set a target of 157 for victory, Hillview lost wickets consistently in their chase. Only top-order batsmen Ramroop (21) and Joseph Mendoza (20) were able to get within double figures for the north team. Hillview lost their last five wickets for 19 runs.

Presentation’s Joseph also shone brightest with the ball as his left-arm orthodox snapped up four Hillview scalps for 16 runs from six overs. Also playing important roles is removing Hillview were Walsh (2/6), Aneal Rooplal (1/5), and Alexander Chase and Aleem Nabbie, who both snagged 1/9.

At Union Hall Grounds in San Fernando, Naparima College stunned hosts Presentation College San Fernando as they eked out a nail-biting four-run win against their city rivals.

In a match reduced to 26 overs because of morning rain, “Naps” batted first and scored 112/9 courtesy a fine knock of 43 from Aadi Ramsaran and 24 from Stephan Katwaroo.

Brendan Boodoo (3/31) topped the bowling for Pres Sando while Zion Phillip (2/7) and Jonathan Jebodh (2/27) captured two each.

In their turn at the crease, the 2023 triple-crown winners had a shaky start as they lost three wickets after 12 overs with just 42 runs on the board.

Ethan Ramcharan (25) and Riyaad Mohammed (24) gave Pres a fighting chance as they rallied to 94/6, needing 19 runs from the final two overs. However, left-arm spinner Matthew Forde had Isa Ali (11) out caught by Robert Badree in the penultimate over to leave Pres chasing ten runs for victory from the final six balls.

With fast bowler Varun Roopnarine entrusted to keep the Pres batsmen at bay, he was rewarded with Naim Mohammed’s wicket off his first ball. Roopnarine bowled well for the remaining deliveries and restricted Pres to 108/9 from 26 overs.

In other matches, St Benedict’s College defeated Fatima by 44 runs at Hermitage Recreation Grounds, St Mary’s beat Toco by 127 runs in St Clair and the Vishnu Boys versus ASJA San Fernando was called off owing to a waterlogged outfield at Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal.

>

Summarised Scores

ST BENEDICT’S 141/8 (20) – Alan Suchit 52, Shiva Harripersad 38; Adrian Mahase 3/18, Maleek Lewis 3/36 vs FATIMA 97 – Maleek Lewis 37, Elijah Ashton 26; Alan Suchit 4/11, Ronaldo Smith 3/16, Jubari Bacchus 2/15 – St Benedict's College won by 44 runs

ST MARY’S 212/8 (44) – Mikaeel Ali 41, Ryan Yearwood 36, Ismaeel Mohammed 30; Akini Gordon 2/26, Aleon Edwards 2/45 vs TOCO 85 – Marley Richards 20; Josiah Nicholls 5/19, Mikaeel Ali 2/2, Tristan Toyer 2-27 – St Mary’s won by 127 runs

NAPARIMA COLLEGE 112/9 (26) – Aadi Ramsaran 43, Stephan Katwaroo 24; Brendan Boodoo 3/31, Zion Phillip 2/7, Jonathan Jebodh 2/27 vs PRES SANDO 108/9 (26) – Ethan Ramcharan (25) and Riyaad Mohammed (24) – Naparima won by four runs

PRES CHAGUANAS 156/8 (40) – Jaden Joseph 32, Fareez Ali 20, Luke Ali scored 19, Chrsitiano Ramnanan 16, Thomas Walsh 15 not out; Brian Harricharan 5/30 vs HILLVIEW 79 (32) - Tyler Ramroop 21, Joseph Mendoza 20; Jaden Joseph 4/16 – Pres Chaguanas won by 77 runs

VISHNU BOYS vs ASJA SANDO – Match called off for waterlogged outfield