Not time to burn bridges

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: When one chooses to make race the basis on which one makes his/her political choices, then one chooses to exclude all those who are not part of that group with them.

When one chooses to make one's religion one's primary source of values and ethics, then one chooses to ignore the thoughts and feelings of every one who does not share in those convictions.

And when one chooses to make one's own narrow self-interest over all else, one has pretty much decided that the whole world can go to hell, as long as one is comfortable and happy.

Whereas I congratulate the opposition leader for resisting any temptation to cut and paste someone else's message of congratulations for her message to US President Trump, it is incumbent on me to point out that winning a national election requires a "big tent" that invites the support of a wide variety of causes and interests. And not a narrow, monochromatic world view that seeks to marginalise, castigate and segregate anyone who is not part of the electoral base.

The opposition leader can't win by espousing an attitude of "if you're not with me, you're against me." Just as surely as you cannot "rule for the benefit of the some, at the expense of the rest."

Lastly, and as my grandfather used to say, "If you plan on going back, don't burn the bridge you just crossed." From a diplomatic perspective, your statement had all the finality, impetuousness and petulance of a Form Five student who delivers a farewell speech before he has even sat his final exams.

Let us then hope and pray that should the Democratic Party retakes one or both Houses of Congress in 2026, that its leaders don't take your dismissive (and frankly erroneous and amateurish) assessment of the Biden administration to heart.

G ELIAS

Cascade