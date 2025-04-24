The majestic pink poui

- Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: For decades the yellow poui was my favourite tree in TT, but recently I find the pink poui has replaced it. Perhaps it’s because I’m older and now serenity is more important to me.

Nevertheless, the beauty and elegance of the pink poui around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, is captivating, wondrous and seems magical.

Pretty in Pink

Majestic pink poui

People come to see you from Mayaro, Penal and Tunapuna as you decorate the Savannah

Standing tall, boughs full of flowers

You lay a soft carpet of joy on the grass

Children play surrounded by your beauty

You star in many a selfie

And flood social media with positivity

We are calmed in your presence

And give thanks for your grace

Pink poui we are in awe as you beautify this blessed place.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail