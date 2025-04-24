The majestic pink poui
THE EDITOR: For decades the yellow poui was my favourite tree in TT, but recently I find the pink poui has replaced it. Perhaps it’s because I’m older and now serenity is more important to me.
Nevertheless, the beauty and elegance of the pink poui around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, is captivating, wondrous and seems magical.
Pretty in Pink
Majestic pink poui
People come to see you from Mayaro, Penal and Tunapuna as you decorate the Savannah
Standing tall, boughs full of flowers
You lay a soft carpet of joy on the grass
Children play surrounded by your beauty
You star in many a selfie
And flood social media with positivity
We are calmed in your presence
And give thanks for your grace
Pink poui we are in awe as you beautify this blessed place.
RENUKA RIA MARAJ
via e-mail
Comments
"The majestic pink poui"