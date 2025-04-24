Go and stain your finger on April 28

Finger stained in red ink from voting. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I urge all eligible to vote in the April 28 general election to exercise their franchise. This is a great civic responsibility. When electors refuse to vote it erodes democracy. It creates a sense of cynicism among those who believe their vote does not matter.

People must have a passion and interest in the political process. No one must say or believe their vote is not important. It is very important, since one vote can make the difference, be it for good or, God forbid, for worse.

Here in TT the first election under universal adult suffrage, for the Legislative Council, was held on July 1, 1946, and the first county council election on October 28 that year.

But the right to vote under universal adult suffrage had been granted by the British Parliament in 1945, limiting the franchise to people 21 years and over. In 1976 the republican Constitution extended the franchise to people attaining the age of 18 years.

Notably, the voter turnout in the 1946 Legislative Council election was as high as 83.9 per cent, with the British Empire Citizens' and Workers' Home Rule Party and the United Front winning three seats each on the then nine-seat council. Moreover, our attainment of this franchise was not without struggle as its genesis is deeply rooted in the 1937 social unrest known as the Butler Riots.

The process for universal adult suffrage commenced with a petition for a representative assembly and quickly grew to a wider demand for universal adult suffrage, which gives the right to vote to all adult citizens regardless of wealth, income, gender, social status or race.

This was not always the case, as between 1925 and 1946 only men over the age of 21 and women over the age of 30 could vote, but with a requirement for property ownership and income.

Therefore, our vote is a very precious commodity, one we must cherish dearly. It is not something that we can barter or sell to the highest bidder. Our vote is the civil instrument by which we choose the best representatives to manage and guide the affairs of our community and, by extension, our country.

Our vote has the power to protect us from unreliable representation. If we do not vote, should we then have the right to complain? The power of the vote is in the index finger and the only way to exercise your franchise and make your vote count is to visit the polling station and stain that finger.

RISHI LAKHAN

via e-mail