Party that's likely to win the election

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: At election time one expects the political parties to show the people why they are the best option for the next five years. TT has seen a decline in oil and gas production over the last ten years and consequently a decline in government revenue. Despite the loss of earnings there have been no major retrenchment in government departments and minimal disruption in services.

Healthcare, which is exceedingly expensive, remains free and available to the population. Carnival fetes were sold out and the bands sold most if not all their costumes. The average person still carries around expensive cell phones and there are more new cars on the roads.

It is against this background that the party in service believes it will be returned to office as citizens have not been experiencing the levels of despair that has plagued many other countries. With a new Prime Minister and some new young faces in the governing party, its chances of remaining in service seems possible.

Notwithstanding the ability of the government to keep things stable, there continues to be rising criminal activity in most communities. The government's failure to provide alternatives to crime, to improve the delivery of justice, and put in place reliable police patrols is one of its main negatives.

Despite some efforts to improve the economy, the government has been unable to put in place a plan for food security, it has not been able to improve the tourism package to the point where it is a major contributor to the economy, and it has not been able to provide a plan for diversifying the economy.

The question for the population is whether those seeking to replace the government are presenting a realistic plan for dealing with the critical issues or simply making promises that may not be possible.

What are the plans for re-energising the energy sector? What are the ways in which the plans presented by parties can reduce criminal activities and make citizens feel safe again? In view of the recent world development where tariffs are commonplace, what are the plans to deal with these developments.

Accusations of impropriety may bring out large crowds to indulge in common picong. But this is a time for competent personnel to take TT forward. It is the party that convinces the population that it is best prepared for dealing with the challenges of our nation that is highly likely to win the general election.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail