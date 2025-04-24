Remember, we will live here after the election

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The election race continues to heat up as we are in the final days of campaigning, with all parties moving full steam ahead. Holy Week has come to an end and I hope the good spirit of the week remains with us, even on the campaign trail. Let us have a clean, fair, and peaceful election as we are accustomed to in TT.

On April 29 a party will assume power for five years and life will go on. Therefore, it is important that we conduct ourselves in a respectful manner. Dragging people's names through the mud and then calling for healing after the election does not work. Remember, when all is said and done we have to live together.

I call on all party leaders and all politicians to lead by example so your supporters could take note. The majority of us following the campaigning are not interested in old talk and picong, but seek solutions to the many issues before us as a nation.

There is much suffering in the country, and globally things are happening and we must be prepared to do what is necessary to survive. So, the parties need to focus on making our lives better.

As a citizen of this beautiful country, I am sick and fed up with some of the things I hear at election time, which add nothing to our country's progress. The race talk shows its demonic head every election, creating more division. Anyone who has to go so low to win votes need to remember this line for the national anthem, “Where every creed and race finds an equal place,” and the national motto, “Together we aspire, together we achieve.”

Let love and respect be your guide at this time, and let us together make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail