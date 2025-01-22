Ben Martin retains pro title, Victoria Seenath is new women's champ

Ryan Gomez -

BEN Martin continued where he left off by retaining his professional flight title at the Brechin Castle Golf Open, defeating Chris Richards Snr and Talin Rajendranath at the club's course in Couva when the open ended on January 19.

"The final day of the Brechin Castle Open was a true celebration of skill, perseverance and sportsmanship," a media release said.

Victoria Seenath also demonstrated why she is the current top women's player by winning her first ladies' flight. National junior player Isabella Ramdeen was second. Ye Ji Lee did not defend her crown.

Ryan Gomez’s victory in the championship flight entertained the crowds as he battled 2023 champion Ayden Ali. This was the first attempt at the open for Gomez who is currently on the national men’s senior team and has represented the country for the past two years at the annual Hoerman Cup.

Other winners included Hollis George in a closely-contested first flight, Ron Aguillar in the second flight and Aba Bally-Roopchand in the third flight. George persevered over Nandlal Ramlakhan and Fabien LeeFoon. Stephon Singh and Ish Lalbirsingh came second and third respectively in the second flight behind Aguillar and Damion Sarwan and Anthony Spann rounded off the top three in the third flight.

Results:

Championship Flight

Ryan Gomez - 217

Ayden Ali - 222

Jessel Mohammed - 230

Clint Alfred - Best Nett

Professionals Flight

Ben Martin - 205

Chris Richards Snr - 222

Talin Rajendranath - 234

Ladies Flight

Victoria Seenath - 237

Isabella Ramdeen - 244

Camille Roopnarine - Best Nett

First Flight

Hollis George - 242

Nandlal Ramlakhan - 246

Fabien Lee Foon - 246

Ken Pollard - Best Nett

Second Flight

Ron Aguillar - 174

Stephon Singh - 176

Ish Lalbirsingh - 176

Mano Kissoon - Best Nett

Third Flight (Stableford Format)

Aba Bally-Roopchand - 83 points

Damion Sarwan - 73 points

Anthony Spann - 73 points