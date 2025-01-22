Ben Martin retains pro title, Victoria Seenath is new women's champ
BEN Martin continued where he left off by retaining his professional flight title at the Brechin Castle Golf Open, defeating Chris Richards Snr and Talin Rajendranath at the club's course in Couva when the open ended on January 19.
"The final day of the Brechin Castle Open was a true celebration of skill, perseverance and sportsmanship," a media release said.
Victoria Seenath also demonstrated why she is the current top women's player by winning her first ladies' flight. National junior player Isabella Ramdeen was second. Ye Ji Lee did not defend her crown.
Ryan Gomez’s victory in the championship flight entertained the crowds as he battled 2023 champion Ayden Ali. This was the first attempt at the open for Gomez who is currently on the national men’s senior team and has represented the country for the past two years at the annual Hoerman Cup.
Other winners included Hollis George in a closely-contested first flight, Ron Aguillar in the second flight and Aba Bally-Roopchand in the third flight. George persevered over Nandlal Ramlakhan and Fabien LeeFoon. Stephon Singh and Ish Lalbirsingh came second and third respectively in the second flight behind Aguillar and Damion Sarwan and Anthony Spann rounded off the top three in the third flight.
Results:
Championship Flight
Ryan Gomez - 217
Ayden Ali - 222
Jessel Mohammed - 230
Clint Alfred - Best Nett
Professionals Flight
Ben Martin - 205
Chris Richards Snr - 222
Talin Rajendranath - 234
Ladies Flight
Victoria Seenath - 237
Isabella Ramdeen - 244
Camille Roopnarine - Best Nett
First Flight
Hollis George - 242
Nandlal Ramlakhan - 246
Fabien Lee Foon - 246
Ken Pollard - Best Nett
Second Flight
Ron Aguillar - 174
Stephon Singh - 176
Ish Lalbirsingh - 176
Mano Kissoon - Best Nett
Third Flight (Stableford Format)
Aba Bally-Roopchand - 83 points
Damion Sarwan - 73 points
Anthony Spann - 73 points
Comments
"Ben Martin retains pro title, Victoria Seenath is new women's champ"