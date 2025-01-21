Windies women fall to 2nd heavy loss at U-19 T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's Chamudi Praboda celebrates a wicket against West Indies during the International Cricket Council's Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup Group A match, at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 21, 2025. - Photo courtesy Sri Lanka Cricket

THE West Indies under-19 women's team fell to their second straight group A defeat at the International Cricket Council Women's Under-19 Twenty/20 World Cup when they were hammered by 81 runs in a meeting with Sri Lanka at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 21.

The Windies women were dismissed for just 44 in their first game versus India on January 19, and the fortunes for Samara Ramnath's team didn't improve greatly in their second encounter as the Sri Lankans stormed to a second consecutive win to go level with India on four points.

Sri Lanka won the to and batted first, with an allround effort helping them post a solid total of 166 for five. Opening batter Sanjana Kavindi top-scored with 38 off 36 balls, with captain Manudi Nanayakkara and Dahami Sanethma scoring 37 and 31 respectively. Kavindi and Sumudu Nisansala (19) got the innings started with a 54-run opening stand, with Kavindi then adding 48 for the second wicket with her captain to put Sri Lanka in a strong position.

Left-arm seamer Selena Ross led the Windies attack with figures of two for 25, with both of her wickets coming in the 17th over as she bowled Nanayakkara and then dismissed Rashmika Sewwandi for a duck.

Three other West Indies bowlers took a wicket apiece, but it was an untidy showing by the regional team as they gave away 36 extras including 20 wides and seven no-balls.

The Windies nearly doubled their score from the first game but they fell well short of the target as they were bowled out for 85 in the final over of the match.

Ramnath top-scored with 24 off 23 balls, while Jahzara Claxton provided brief entertainment with two fours and a six in her cameo of 15.

West Indies limped to 38 for three at the end of the power play after Claxton was caught on the long-on boundary when she tried to dispatch a full-toss from 15-year-old left-arm spinner Chamudi Praboda (three for 16).

With Ramnath's resistance being ended by a stumping in the ninth over, the West Indies batters gave into the pressure as their last seven wickets fell for just 33 runs.

Aseni Thalgune and Limansa Thilakaratne took two wickets apiece to cap Sri Lanka's dominant performance.

West Indies will play their final group game versus Malaysia from 10;30 pm (TT time) in Kuala Lumpur on January 22. A victory will earn Ramnath's team a spot in the next phase of the tourney.

Summarised Scores:

SRI LANKA U-19 WOMEN: 166/5 from 20 overs (Sanjana Kavindi 38, Manudi Nanayakkara 37, Dahami Sanethma 31 not out; Selena Ross 2/25, Kenika Cassar 1/10) vs WEST INDIES U-19 WOMEN: 85 from 19.4 overs (Samara Ramnath 24, Jahzara Claxton 15; Chamudi Praboda 3/16, Limansa Thilakaratne 2/7). Sri Lanka won by 81 runs.