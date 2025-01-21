WHO regrets US decision to withdraw

World Health Organization director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's in this file photo. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE UN’s health agency, the World Health Organization (WHO), has expressed regret at the US announcing its intention to withdraw from the organisation.

An executive order posted on the White House’s website on January 20 said the decision to withdraw was based on the WHO’s mishandling of the covid19 pandemic and other global health crises.

The executive order also said the organisation failed to adopt urgently needed reforms and demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.

“In addition, the WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the US, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments.”

A press release from the WHO on January 21 said it hopes the US will reconsider the decision.

“For over seven decades, WHO and the US have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO.

“With the participation of the US and other Member States, WHO has over the past seven years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness and impact in countries. This work continues.”

The WHO said it looks forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership with the US for the benefit of global health and wellbeing.