'Pres' battle 'Naps' in South schools cricket showdown

In this January 14, 2024 file photo, Presentation College San Fernando wicketkeeper Saif Ali celebrates the wicket of Naparima College batsman Amrit Pittiman in the Secondary Schools Cricket League’s Premier Division at Lewsi Street San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

SOUTH rivals Presentation College San Fernando and Naparima College will meet in one of the marquee matches in round one of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership 50-over division on January 21 from 10 am. Presentation will be home for the clash at the Union Hall Ground in San Fernando.

“Pres” and “Naps” are rivals in all sports and also academics. Naparima have been more competitive over the past ten years on the cricket field, but over the last two years Presentation have been stronger as they captured the crown in 2023.

Presentation coach Holister Pajotte said, “This year we are quietly confident. We are kind of in transition because we would have lost (Jacen) Agard and a lot of good players we would have lost...we still have some talent, so it is just about going and playing every game and every ball on its merit and just focusing on what we have to do game by game.” Agard was one of Presentation’s fast bowlers last season, but has graduated.

Pajotte said players such as Riyaad Mohammed, Brendan Boodoo, Aadian Owen, Levi Ghanny and Naiel Mohammed are expected to lead from the front.

Pajotte did not attend “Pres” or “Naps,” but knows the rivalry is a fierce one between the schools. “The tention you could cut with a knife...I did not go to school in Pres, (but) I do understand the rivalry.

“It does not matter who we play, but to come and win the first game it is always a good thing to give you impetus to move forward. Of course because it is Naps, it is going to be even better.”

Defending champions Presentation College Chaguanas will begin their title defence against Hillview College, as the latter tries to make a push for the crown after a few lean years. That match will be contested at the Presentation school ground.

The last 50-over premiership match played at the ground was when Presentation Chaguanas defeated Presentation San Fernando to seal the crown in 2024.

Promoted Toco Secondary will bowl off life in the top flight against St Mary’s College at the latter’s school ground in St Clair.

In other matches, St Benedict’s College will welcome Fatima College in Hermitage and another promoted team in ASJA Boys College will play Vishnu Boys Hindu College at the Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal.