Jadian Neaves wins first Road Race Challenge leg

From left, Road Race Challenge winner Jadian Neaves (Raiders), second place Phillip Clarke (Heatwave) and third place Tariq Woods (Evolution). -

Raiders Multisport’s Jadian Neaves won the first TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) Road Race Challenge elite men open which pedalled off from the Foreshore in Mucurapo to Couva, and back, on January 19.

Neaves, a double-bronze medallist at last year’s Pan Am Championships, topped the field of 21 cyclists while Heatwave’s Phillip Clarke and Evolution Cycling Academy’s Tariq Woods rounded off the top three respectively. Heatwave’s Guy Costa came fourth and PSL’s Akil Campbell fifth.

Pro female cyclist Teniel Campbell (PSL) topped the elite female open followed by Kerry Montano and Magdalena Leschick, both of Raiders Multisport, who were second and third respectively.

Raiders’ Marsha Trepte and Madonna Wheelers’ Adelle Gyan-Sootim completed the top five female finishers.

Evolution’s Javon Ramroop finished first in the junior male division while Madonna’s Kylee Young won the juvenile female event.

Other Results

Junior Male – 1. Javon Ramroop (Evolution), 2. Judah Neverson (JLD Academy), 3. Dante Pichery (Unattached)

Juvenile Female – 1. Kylee Young (Madonna), 2. Ella Marie Young (Raiders), 3. Shameka Hoyte (Vapor Wake)