West Indies Under-19 women crash to defeat at T20 World Cup

-

KUALA LUMPUR: West Indies Under-19 women made a disappointing start to their Under-19 T20 World Cup campaign when they were trounced by India women Under-19s by nine wickets in their opening match here on January 19.

After being sent in to bat, West Indies were routed for just 44 in 13.2 overs, with left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia and Aayushi Shukla, along with pacer VJ Joshitha doing the bulk of the damage.

Kenika Cassar, who top scored with 15 and opener Asabi Callender, who scored 12, were the only two double-digit contributors for the Windies Under-19s.

India’s Under-19s then raced to 47/1 off 4.2 overs to ensure they got off to a winning start and go top of Group A.

Joshitha gave India a dream start when she had captain Samara Ramnath (three) and Naijanni Cumberbatch dismissed in successive deliveries in the fourth over to leave the score 10/2.

>

Jahzara Claxton and Brianna Harricharan also failed to trouble the scorers for the West Indies, which saw them slump to 17/4.

Callender, who opened the batting, and Cassar then added 11 for the fifth wicket – the highest partnership of the innings – before Shukla and Sisodia ran through the middle order to wrap up the innings.

Sisodia ended with 3/7, Joshitha took 2/5 while Shukla snagged 2/6.

Sanika Chalke then scored an unbeaten 18 and G Kamalini finished on 16 not out, to carry India to an easy victory following the early loss of Gongadi Trishna, who was caught and bowled by Claxton for four.

West Indies will next face Sri Lanka in a crucial match on January21. CMC

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 44 (13.2 overs) (Kenika Cassar 15, Asabi Callender 12; Parunika Sisodia 3/7, VJ Joshitha 2/5, Aayushi Shukla 2/6) vs INDIA 47/1 (4.2 overs) (Sanika Chalke 18 not out, G Kamalini 16 not out). India won by nine wickets.