St Joseph's Convent, Fatima, St Mary's grab opening water polo wins

Fatima College against St Mary's College during the 2024 Secondary Schools Water Polo League. - File photo courtesy Republic Bank

St Joseph’s Convent (SJC) Port of Spain had a winning start to their Republic Bank Aquatic Sports Association of TT National Secondary Schools Water Polo League, which splashed off at the Western Athletic Centre in Westmoorings, on January 18.

In the Under-16 female division, St Joseph’s sank cross-town rivals Bishop Anstey High School 21-3 in their opening tie.

Three goals from Alexis Avey, two courtesy Abella Mollenthiel and one each from Jenaya Richens, Jodie-Marie Riley and Eliana Lee gave St Joseph’s Convent an early 8-0 lead after the first quarter.

Zaesha Lopez and Mya Dos Santos got Bishop Anstey on the scoresheet in the second quarter, but their efforts were no match for the seven more scored by St Joseph’s Convent in that segment.

St Joseph’s added five more in the third, and there was one each from both teams in the final quarter. Both Avey and Mollenthiel finished as top scorers with six goals apiece.

>

In the open female division, St Joseph’s bettered Holy Name Convent 13-8.

A goal each from St Joseph's Avey, Khiara Benjamin-Roach and Meeker Cedeno, and one from Holy Name’s Mia Thomas saw the first quarter finish 3-1.

The goals were similarly shared by both teams in the second period and St Joseph’s entered the half-time break with a comfortable 6-2 lead.

At the resumption, St Jospeh’s scored four in the third while Holy Name could not add to their tally. However, in the final quarter, Holy Name outscored St Joseph’s 6-3, but it was not enough to prevent victory by the latter.

Avey topped the scoring with five goals, while Benjamin-Roach chipped in with four.

In Under-16 male action, Fatima College outplayed St Mary’s College (CIC) by delivering a heavy 20-1 triumph.

Four goals from Fatima’s Logan Calder, three from Nathan Franklyn, Malachi Leach, Zachary Low and Jair Moolchan, two from Christopher Scott and one from Shane Gransaul put the match beyond contention for St Mary’s.

St Mary's got their lone goal in the third quarter via Carson Spencer.

And in the open male category, CIC pipped Queen’s Royal College 11-10. Matthew Anthony Hinds (four) led all scorers for CIC with teammate Kairell Pierre netting three, Daniel Gillette two and Gabriel Fullerton and Evan Gillard-Bruce, one each.

>

Scoring for QRC were Armando Sham Poo (three), Johance Kirton, Javier Jordan and Luke Gibson (two each), and Aaron Villafana (one).

The league continues every weekend until March 9 with matches being played at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva and at the Diego Martin Community Pool.

Also scheduled to compete are a joint St Francois and Providence Girls Catholic team in the girls’ division while Diego Martin Central, Diego Martin North and Corpus Christi College have also combined to make a girls team.

In the boys division, Diego Central and St James Secondary have joined forces while Diego North and Trinity College have also united to form one team.