Hummingbirds, Scarlet Ibis soar to Under-23 Cup cricket wins

Antonio Gomez bats during a past match. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Antonio Gomez (109) smashed a century to help lead South/South East Hummingbirds to a seven-wicket victory via DLS Method against NT Masqueraders in one of the two, rain-affected opening Under-23 Cup matches, which bowled off on January 19.

At Gilbert Park in California, Gomez guided the south-based team to 229/7 in 50 overs with the assistance of Damion Joachim’s unbeaten knock of 41. Gomez scored 109 off 137 balls comprising one six and nine fours.

Masqueraders’ Abdullah Cambridge (2/31), Eric Garcia (2/46) and Chadeon Raymond (2/48) topped their bowling efforts.

In reply, Masqueraders showed intent in their chase as openers Kyle Ramdoo (46) and Gerard Chin (33) constructed an 85-run partnership.

Jeremiah Cruickshank (24 not out) also looked good in the middle, but they were restricted to 143/3 after 28.4 overs.

Hummingbirds eventually won via DLS as rain stopped the match.

Similarly, East/North East Scarlet Ibis defeated Central/South West Flamingos by five runs courtesy DLS after their match was also rain-affected.

A sturdy 103-run middle-order stance from Anderson Mahase (67) and skipper Andrew Rambaran (36), in addition to 35 runs from opener Christian Mangra, saw Scarlet Ibis go all out for 230 from 47.2 overs.

Topping the bowling for Flamingos were Rajeev Ramnath (3/28), Lemuel Matthews (2/30) and Justin Manick (2/41).

In their turn at the crease, Flamingos’ 69-run opening partnership from Aaron Bankay (49) and Kyle Balraj (23) was the best they could offer as they were eventually dismissed for 185 in 33.2 overs.

Ronillster Perreira also scored 24 and Aneil Pitiram 23, but Rambaran (3/29), Mahase (3/31) and Shazard Mohammed (2/30) shone with the ball as Scarlet Ibis soared to victory.

Round two matches bowl off on January 22 with Masqueraders versus Scarlet Ibis at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, while Hummingbirds meet Flamingos at Gilbert Park; both from 9.30 am.