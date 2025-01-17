Windies pacer Seales on early wickets: I was the man today

West Indies' Jayden Seales bowls during the first day of the first Test vs Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan on Friday. - AFP

WEST INDIES right-arm pacer Jayden Seales, the only specialist seamer for the regional side in the first Test against Pakistan, which started at the Multan Cricket Stadium on January 17, said he wanted to make a big impact against the hosts.

The 23-year-old Trinidadian certainly made his presence felt on the first day's play, as he made a dent in the Pakistan top-order with a nine-over spell which left them reeling at 46 for four at one stage.

Only 41.3 overs were possible owing to a four-hour delay because of foggy conditions

Opting to bat first on what is expected to be a spin-friendly surface, the Pakistanis looked to be in dire straits when Seales had star batsman Babar Azam (eight) caught behind by debutant wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach to leave them four down. It was Seales' third wicket in a probing opening burst and he ended the day with figures of three for 21 from ten overs.

"My plan was just to build pressure. As a fast bowler in Asian countries, the plan was to make a big impact and do well for the team," Seales told the media.

"It's obviously dominated by spin in these conditions. So as a fast bowler, you always want to get a wicket or be in the game. It so happened that I got the wickets for the team today."

Seales got the ball rolling as early as the sixth over when he had debutant Mohammad Huraira (six) edging to Imlach, who got the nod in the final XI ahead of vice-captain Joshua Da Silva.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood (11) was next to go as he edged a leg-side delivery from Gudakesh Motie (one for 45) through to Imlach as his team slipped to 20 for two.

In the next over, Pakistan lost their third wicket when Kamran Ghulam (five) was trapped lbw after shouldering arms to a Seales in-swinger. The West Indies were then over the moon when Azam was dismissed cheaply by the impressive Seales.

"I figured (Babar) was watching my hand a bit so I just tried to deceive him and so it paid off. I think we did really well as a bowling unit and hopefully we can back it up again tomorrow."

With the Windies attack without the services of veteran pacer Kemar Roach because of illness, Seales said he didn't feel any burden to step up.

"No, I didn't feel any pressure. In international cricket, you expect the players to be good and you back yourself to match up to players skill for skill, and the better man on the day will win. It so happened that I was the man today for the team," said Seales, stressing that it was important to get the most out of the new ball while it still did a bit on the pitch.

"For me as a player, it's about coming into the game a lot more and putting my hand up for the team and just trying to do a job every time I'm called upon."

After their top order fell apart, Pakistan recovered. The pair of Saud Shakeel (56 not out off 100 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (51 not out off 80) saw the hosts to the close of play without further loss as they put on an unbeaten 97-run stand to take their team to 143 for four at stumps.

Thus far, the left-handed Shakeel has struck four fours in his innings, with the right-handed Rizwan hitting seven fours.

It's still early days in the contest, and Seales reckons there is success to be had for the Windies spin trio of Motie, Jomel Warrican and Kevin Sinclair.

"The toss was important because of the way the pitch looked. Having said that, going forward in the game, I think the spinners will come into the game a lot more. It may reverse swing at some point, but I still think the spinners may dominate in this game."

The second day's play is scheduled to bowl off from midnight (TT time) on January 18.

SCORECARD

Pakistan v Windies

Pakistan inns

Shan Masood c Imlach b Motie*11

Muhammad Hurraira c Imlach b Seales*6

Babar Azam c Imlach b Seales*8

Kamran Ghulam lbw b Seales*5

Saud Shakeel not out*56

Mohammad Rizwan not out*51

Extras: (lb5, nb1)*6

TOTAL: (four wickets; 41.3 overs)* 143

Yet to bat: Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad.

Fall of wickets: 16, 20, 31, 46.

Bowling: Motie 14-1-45-1, Seales 10-1-21-3, Greaves 3-0-12-0, Sinclair 7-0-26-0, Warrican 7-1-32-0, Brathwaite 0.3-0-2-0.

