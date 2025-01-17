Water polo school league welcomes new teams, splashes off January 18

Fatima's Joshua Cumberbatch makes a save in the boys' under-16 encounter versus the Combined Team in the 2024 Secondary Schools Water Polo League at the National Aquatics Centre, Couva. - Photo courtesy Dawn Hackett

THE Republic Bank Aquatic Sports Association of TT National Secondary Schools Water Polo League, hosted by the Royhil Seals Water Polo Club, has expanded with more schools in this year's event, which begins on January 18.

The league will will run every weekend until March 9 with matches being played at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva and at the Diego Martin Community Pool. However, the opening ceremony will take place from 5 pm on January 18 at the Western Athletic Centre (St Anthony's Pool) in Westmoorings. Matches will start at 5.30 pm at the same venue.

Many schools have combined to form teams to compete.

In the girls category, St Francois' Girls College and Providence Girls Catholic have joined forces.

Diego Martin Central Secondary, Diego Martin North Secondary and Corpus Christi College will field a team.

The other schools competing in the girls category are Bishop Anstey High School, Holy Name Convent and St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain.

In the boys division, Diego Martin Central and St James Secondary will play as a combined team and the Diego Martin North players have united with Trinity College. The more experienced teams are St Mary's College, Fatima College and Queen's Royal College.

It is the first time Diego Martin North, Diego Martin Central and Corpus Christi College will be participating in the league.

The students will compete in multiple age groups, including the Form One division, Under-14, Under-16 and the open category.

Bishop Anstey will aim to defend their title in the girls open category and Fatima are the defending champions in the boys open category.

Speaking about the growth of the league, chairman of the organising committee Ryan Smith, said, "We had a lot of development (in the sport) taking place in the Diego Martin area where we are trying to reach out to the schools to get them involved, and a new club (Tridents Academy) opening up in Diego Martin has encouraged that with the focus of participation in the Secondary School and Primary School League. That is why we are going to see the growth."

Smith said the league wants to expand further. "We are going to continue in that direction, heading in the east and south and eventually Tobago."

Smith said Mantaray Community Swim Club, also based in Diego Martin, have also introduced water polo to their members.