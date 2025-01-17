WASA: Increased water supply soon for Woodland, San Francique, environs

- File photo

Residents of Woodland, San Francique and environs would benefit from an increased water supply around Easter as the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) begins upgrading its infrastructure this month.

A statement from WASA on January 17 said the project would see the installation of two new transmission mains, in two phases, to increase transmission capacity and improve water distribution schedules.

It said the first phase involved the installation of 4.5 kilometres (km) of 400-millimetre (mm) transmission pipeline from the corner M2 Ring Road and Woodland, along Woodland to the corner of Tennant Trace and Woodland Road.

The second phase will see the installation of 1.9 km of 300 mm transmission pipeline from the end of phase one along Antilles Trace to the corner of San Francique and Antilles Trace.

The project is set to begin later this month and is scheduled for completion by April.

WASA said the primary goal of the project is to significantly improve supply in the area, bringing the schedule down from once every seven days to a minimum of three days a week.

It said this improvement will directly affect around 9,408 residents in Jacksingh, Mungal Trace, Tenant Trace, Ramcharan Trace, Santa Cecelia, Murray Trace, Timital, Saltmine Trace and San Francique.

With the increased supply to these areas, WASA said the strain would be eased on the Thick Village Booster Station and Penal Water Treatment Plant by redistributing some of the demand to the new pipelines.

As a result, it said, approximately 23,356 customers served by the existing infrastructure will indirectly benefit from improved service levels. Those include customers in areas such as Penal, Lowkie Trace, Sunrees Road, Penal Quinam Road, Katwaroo Trace, Patiram Trace, Batchiya Village, 1MM Penal Rock Road, La Costina Gardens and Dabiedial Road.

WASA said supply should increase from once every nine days to a minimum of one day per week in the first instance and further enhanced to three days a week. The further increase is anticipated with the completion of the Los Bajos Wells #1 and #2, Waddle Well #1, and the construction of the Quarry plant.

"WASA is committed to ensuring that our communities have access to a reliable and efficient pipe-borne water supply. We understand the importance of this project and its potential to improve the quality of life for residents in the Woodland and San Francique areas.

"We appreciate the support and patience of the community as we undertake this crucial infrastructure development."