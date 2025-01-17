Jusamco worker crushed to death on job site, family wants answers

Sarah Ganpat, left, and her mother-in-law Sybil Ramcharan console each other at their Phoenix Park, Couva home on January 17. They mourned Damian Ramcharan, 43, who was crushed to death by a cement truck on January 16. - Photo by Innis Francis

The family of Damian Ramcharan, a 43-year-old straightener and painter employed by Junior Sammy Contractors Ltd (Jusamco), are devastated after he died in a tragic accident at his workplace on January 16.

As they grapple with their loss, his mother, Sybil Ramcharan, 63, and widow, Sarah Ganpat, 52, of Phoenix Park in central Trinidad, are now calling for answers about his death.

Police said the fatal incident occurred around 10 am when a cement truck, which had been parked on the job site at Cedar Hill Road in Claxton Bay, suddenly rolled forward, pinning Ramcharan underneath it.

He was taken to the Couva district health facility, but was declared dead on arrival.

At the family's home on January 17, Ramcharan's mother recounted the harrowing moment she received the call to go to the hospital.

"I was told to come to the casualty department, but they would not tell me why," she said, voice shaking with emotion.

They told her Ramcharan was injured when she arrived at the health facility.

She was offered a seat, and staff broke the news moments later.

"I do not have words to say. All I know is my son died. Blood was all over his chest.

"I just wish I could see my son come back. I just need for my son to come and talk to me," she said.

The mother of two added that staff from the company were at the health facility offering their condolences.

She added: "That cannot bring back my child. I had one son. My one son is gone, and there is nothing that can bring him back."

Ganpat, who had a common-law relationship with Ramcharan for two decades, was also grief-stricken. The couple had no children.

She recalled getting a phone call and headed to the health facility.

She said she was told Ramcharan had been squeezed by a truck at work and suffered broken bones.

She raised questions about why the family was not immediately contacted after the accident and why they were not informed before he was taken to the health facility.

"I do not know exactly when or how it happened. I do not know why it happened. He did not deserve to go like this," Ganpat said. "He was a quiet person, very humble. He was not aggressive. He loved gardening."

She said Ramcharan's co-workers offered condolences, though they too were at a loss for words.

"They said they were sorry, but they did not know how it happened," Ganpat said.

Asked about compensation, Ganpat said the company had promised to cover the funeral expenses.

"They were here last night and asked us to send them the bills. But they did not stay long."

A spokesman for Jusamco briefly confirmed that the company was "in communication" with the family but declined to comment further on the details of the incident.

No further information was given. An autopsy is expected to be done to determine the cause of death.

The truck involved in the incident was taken to the Couva police station. Investigations are ongoing.