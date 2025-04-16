San Rafael Police Station reopened

National Security Minister Marvin Gonzales and MP for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings at the reopening of the San Rafael Police Station on April 16. - Photo by Mya Quamie

THE San Rafael Police Station, which had been closed since 2021, has officially reopened and been refurbished at a cost of $1 million.

Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin said the station was originally closed owing to low crime in the area and to allow greater flexibility for police officers.

But he said since the station's closure, crime in the area has escalated, and after years of residents asking for the station to be reopened, their wish was finally granted.

“Upgrades were done to the very structure itself and the aesthetic as well to ensure that it is more comfortable. We added computers and other things to ensure we have the latest in terms of different facilities so that offices can be more comfortable and deliver good service to the residents,” he said at the reopening ceremony on April 16.