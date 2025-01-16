Spin in focus: CWI launches 'groundbreaking' high-performance programmes

CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe. -

SPIN bowling, and more so wrist-spin, has been seen as a major problem plaguing West Indies batsmen over the past several years. On January 15, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that it had launched three “groundbreaking” high-performance programmes which it hopes will help take the games of the participants to another level.

On January 11, CWI started the specialised high-performance batting spin and spin-bowling camps, featuring 30 players from across the region.

“The initiatives brought together international expertise and regional talent in an unprecedented effort to strengthen both playing and coaching capabilities,” the CWI release said.

“The first two initiatives focus on advanced batting techniques against spin bowling and enhancing spin bowling capabilities with a focus on wrist-spin.”

In the spin camps, the players are under the guidance of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) academy coach Sriram Krishnamurthi and spin-bowling coach Amar Rashid. The camp will conclude on January 17 and features talented, young batsman such as West Indies under-19 standout Jewel Andrew, Teddy Bishop, Jordan Johnson, Matthew Nandu and the out-of-favour Windies trio of John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kirk McKenzie.

Among the spinners in the camp are the Trinidad and Tobago trio of leg-spinner Yannic Cariah, off-spinner Bryan Charles and leg-spinning allrounder Navin Bidaisee, along with Hayden Walsh Jr, left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop and 18-year-old Barbados leg-spinner Zishan Motara.

The CWI release said the ongoing camp builds on the experience gained by seven of the young batsmen at the CSK academy in India in December.

The third initiative among the high-performance programmes was a coaching symposium held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua from January 13-15.

“The symposium’s key objectives included bringing clarity to coaches on the requirements for developing and managing players at the franchise level to meet the West Indies brand,” the release said.

“It also aimed at empowering an enabling a collaborative learning community among coaches to achieve world-class outcomes.”

Windies white-ball coach Daren Sammy, who is set to take over the reins as Test coach on April 1, was one of six presenters at the coaching symposium, which also saw CWI coaching development consultant James Davidson and CSK academy coaches delivering sessions.

The symposium was attended by 11 franchise coaches and two coaches from the Combined Campuses and Colleges team.

“These parallel programmes represent a strategic investment in West Indies cricket’s future,” said CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe.

“The combination of specialised player development through our high-performance camp and the elevation of coaching standards through the symposium creates a powerful framework for success.”

Bascombe believes the link established with CSK can only be beneficial for regional players.

“Particularly exciting for us is the way we have connected our recent initiatives, like the CSK academy experience, with these new programmes to create continuous development pathways. This comprehensive approach ensures we’re developing both our current and next generation of cricket professionals in alignment with modern cricket demands.”