Carnival Catwalk reality-TV fashion competition is on

Carnival Catwalk contestants Marco Stefano Pintus, left, Kristian Jaggesar, Naballah Chi, host Kandi King, Cee Boulaqui and Ryan Chan during Red Carpet Premiere of Carnival Catwalk. - Photos by Daniel Prentice

Carnival Catwalk, the reality-TV fashion competition which combines Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival with cutting-edge fashion design, had a star-studded launch at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

Ten designers from around the world are competing for a $100,000 cash prize, an opportunity to showcase at Milan Fashion Week, and a scholarship to the University of TT’s design school.

Competitors face a top-notch judging panel that includes head judge Wendy Fitzwilliams, Anya Ayoung Chee, Andrew Ramroop and Destra Garcia.

>

The series, which was launched on January 8, premiered on local, regional, and international cable and broadcast networks on January 9. It is produced by Jerome "Rome" Precilla's Itz Rome Entertainment, Rodney Seemungal of SGP Studios and Gian Franco of Pavilion Entertainment, with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.