Two homes destroyed by fire in Corinth

A relative embraces Rasheeda Mohammed, right, who lost her home in the January 14 fire. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A FIRE That broke out at the home of a pensioner in Ste Madeleine early on January 14 quickly spread to a neighbouring house, destroying both homes and leaving four people homeless.

The fire started around 2.20 am at the residence of Rasheeda “Smoothie” Mohammed, 67, on First Street in Corinth Settlement.

Standing before the ruins of her home, Mohammed recalled hearing neighbours shouting for her to get out. At first, she mistook the cracking sounds for an intruder trying to break in.

>

"I was in bed looking for my cellphone to call relatives when I started smelling smoke," she told Newsday. "That's when I realised the house was on fire."

Fortunately, she managed to escape unharmed but was unable to save any of her belongings.

The fire quickly spread to the neighbouring house, which was home to Ena Harry, 61, her husband Ramsamooge Harry, 63, and their 29-year-old grandson. The fire left the family homeless.

Ena Harry said she was awakened by people calling out to Mohammed. She immediately alerted her husband.

"Her whole house was already engulfed, so I told him to try to save ours first," Ena recalled. "The fire officers came and started spraying water on her house."

She believed that since Mohammed’s house was already destroyed, the officers should have focused more on her home.

Ramsamooge Harry said he lost three of his pet bullfinches in the fire.

Councillor for Corinth/Cedar Hill Shawn Premchand visited the affected families and pledged to follow up with the disaster management unit of the Princes Town Regional Corporation.

>

He also shared a post on social media seeking assistance for the victims.

“We kindly ask for your support in helping these families during this difficult time,” Premchand wrote on Facebook. “Any help toward their recovery would be greatly appreciated.”

Premchand also emphasised the importance of government help, particularly through the Social Development Ministry and the National Commission for Self-Help.

He called on authorities to expedite the processing of grants to assist those in immediate need, noting that many victims of past disasters are still waiting for support.

The cost of the damage to the homes and personal property has not yet been determined.

Ste Madeleine police and Mon Repos fire officers are investigating.